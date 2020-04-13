Coronavirus: 42 students from Rome return to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the countrywide-lockdown, 42 Telugu students who are studying in Rome reached Hyderabad on Sunday. Forty three students had landed in Delhi in mid-March and were quarantined at the ITBP camp in Chhawla. Out of the 43 students, 42 were given COVID-negative reports.

BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao approached the Central government and Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy to help these stranded students. Finally, the students were brought back to Hyderabad in two special buses.

There were 21 in each bus and the students were seated as per the rules of social distancing. Special arrangements have been made to send these students to their native places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.