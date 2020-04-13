Coronavirus: Officials start sanitising Deer Park in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, Forest Department officials, who have already closed down the Rajiv Gandhi Deer Park situated on the outskirts of Karimnagar, are regularly sanitising the park that houses deer and birds. It may be recalled that a tiger was tested positive for Coronavirus at Bronx Zoo in the USA, recently.

Following this, the Telangana government directed the Forest Department to take necessary measures to protect the animals. Speaking to Express, Divisional Forest Officer SJ Asha said that the deer and bird sheds at the park are regularly being bleached.

“In addition to this, we are conducting sanitation drives every week. The animals are also being taken care of. The water at the ponds are regularly being pumped out.” She added that fruits and vegetables were being washed in hot water before feeding the animals.