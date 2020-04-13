Karimnagar district is comparatively safe, claims Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar said that even after 10 Indonesians tested positive for COVID-19 in Karimnagar, local transmission could be controlled to an extent in the district. Compared to other districts, Karimnagar is a safe zone, he stated. Kumar appreciated BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, the district administration,

Municipal administration and police machinery for taking initiative to control the spread of the virus. He, along with minister Gangula Kamalakar, District Collector K Shashanka, MCK Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Commissioner Valluri Kranthi reviewed the precautionary and control measures initiated in the district at the MCK office on Sunday.

Autorickshaw drivers stand in long queues to collect groceries being distributed

by TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday

Karimnagar district stands as a role model to the entire country by successfully controlling the spread of COVID, he said, adding that more initiatives were needed to ensure social distancing. Referring to the Indonesians who tested positive, Kumar said that it was the Telangana government that alerted the Delhi and Central government about the Tablighi Jamaat meet.

He, along with Kamalakar, distributed groceries worth Rs 15lakh from Karimnagar Milk Dairy to municipal staff and auto drivers. He also called upon more philanthropists to come forward to help the poor.