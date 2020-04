By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Sunday helped shift a pregnant woman to the hospital in time for her delivery. The Malkajgiri resident, Pravallika Doshi, who delivered twin girls, expressed her gratitude on Twitter.

Meanwhile, police also came to the rescue of senior citizens who were not able to buy medicines or groceries. Speaking to Express, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, “Rachakonda police have begun emergency cab services for people in distress.”