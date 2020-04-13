STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials say assistance only for locals, surviving at shopkeepers' mercy: Migrant workers on lockdown extension

They went with our Aadhaar cards to get Rs 500 and 12-kg rice but only to be sent back by the authorities.

Published: 13th April 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 10:12 AM

People wait at free distribution of essential commondities at Erragadda during lockdown in Hyderabad. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With hand loans and lack of basic groceries weighing heavily on their mind, a group of 25 labourers from Bihar are now staring at uncertainty as the lockdown has been extended till April 30 in the State. The garage where they used to work as welders shut down on March 22 and they have been out of work ever since. “We have been working here for the last five years.

The local shop owners have been kind enough to give us food and loan us some money. No official has helped us till now. We went with our Aadhaar cards to get Rs 500 and 12-kg rice that was being distributed in our area, but the officials told us that the assistance was only for locals,” said Dharamveer Singh, a migrant worker from Saregudem in Hyderabad.

Govt should come out with a strategy soon: Experts

The story is not any different for other migrant workers across the State as either the sparsely-distributed government supplies have exhausted or have not reached them yet. “I work in a company that makes spare parts for vehicles. My company gave us wages beforehand, so we did not have to starve. But I don’t know what will happen next month? We will not get wages and we do not feature on the government’s list to get Rs 500 or 12-kg rice.

We are hopeless,” said Santosh Kumar, a worker from Kazipally, who is struggling to make do with a salary of Rs 10,000 for the next two months. Experts on labour issues note that if the government does not come out with a strategy soon, all these workers would either die of starvation or riot for food as the officially identified 3.36 lakh migrants are just 1 per cent of the total migrants in the State. “The number of migrant workers put at 3.36 lakh by the government does not seem convincing.

Had they been more rigorous with the implementation of Interstate Migrants Workmen Act, the number would be much higher,” said an activist. “You can lock down a State, but cannot lock down a stomach. The government has only been giving rice to the needy. Who can survive on just rice? The State urgently needs to distribute dal and oil and Rs 3,000 to the migrant workers in the coming days,” said Dr K Krishnan, Executive Director of Foundation for Sustainable Development.

They have now written to the Centre to give two months advance NREGA wages to the workers to ensure that they remain afloat. They said every district should be divided into four divisions and each division should be divided into three clusters to ensure efficient service delivery. “People’s representatives, NGOs and locals should be involved in the process of identifying workers and feeding them,” added Krishnan.

