Satyavathi bolsters spirits of migrants

Braving the scorching sun and the Covid-19, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod is reaching out to migrants, who had come to the State in search of a livelihood. She has been doing her best to ensure that they were sheltered and well-fed.

It is no easy task to address the interests of around 49,246 migrant workers, who are housed at different camps in Mulugu and Mahabubabad and Warangal (Urban) districts. She was put in charge of the welfare of migrant workers of the three districts and has been working relentlessly ever since.

The Minister visited workers in Gollacharla, Tellabanda Thanda and other hamlets in the agency areas of Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts, where people from Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh work as chilli pickers. She also ensures that Adivasis are given essential supplies. She says: “The workers have been requesting me to send them back to their native places. Unfortunately, this is not possible now. But the State government will take care of their needs.”