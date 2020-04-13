STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T-Works equipped to meet demand for PPEs, ventilators

T-Works is providing PPE, aerosol boxes and other products to help medical professionals combat COVID-19 | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With its in-house talent and equipment, coupled with a network of manufacturers and suppliers, T-Works, the State government’s hardware incubator and prototyping lab, is playing a key role in meeting the demand for ventilators and protective gear amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“To help meet the demand for PPE and other products used to battle COVID-19, TWorks is collaborating with the community and third parties on multiple projects at multiple fronts. We are open towards working with many more individuals and organisations to combat this disease,” said T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri.

He further explained that being a government entity enables the company to help entrepreneurs and industry take up such activities on a warfooting, facilitating collaboration even during the lockdown. T-Works has been getting multiple requests from across the country to use their 3D printers, laser cutters and other resources.

Aerosol Box for medical frontliners

T-Works enabled Butterfly EduFields has been designing aerosol boxes and protective equipment to aid frontline healthcare providers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The design takes inspiration from Taiwanese anaesthesiologist Dr Lai Hsein- Yung’s design of a similar device. The device covers the virus-infected patient and allows the physicians to perform endotracheal intubation through the cutout holes in the box, helping doctors protect themselves from getting infected while performing their duties.

Two companies in Hyderabad have now manufactured and supplied over 40 boxes to various hospitals. Such efforts represent an inspiring model where a government entity can work along with citizen volunteers, entrepreneurs and manufacturers to address public health emergencies. Sujai adds, “We have been able to do all this even before moving into the 78,000 sqft facility. Imagine the possibilities when we do move in. Hyderabad will become the hub for cutting-edge product design and development at the intersection of hardware and software.”

Comments

