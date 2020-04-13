TS-EAMCET, other CETs postponed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) and the Engineering Common Entrance Test (TSECET) have been postponed by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Sunday owing to the lockdown.

“The new dates for all the State’s Common Entrance Tests (CET) will be announced after the extended lockdown period ends,” an official from the TSCHE said. Also, the last date for submission of online applications without late fee for TS- EAMCET and all the other CETs has been extended till May 5.

According to the officials, over 1.8 lakh candidates have applied for TSEAMCET so far. Of them, about 1.18 lakh have applied in engineering stream and over 64,000 in agriculture and medical streams.