Distributing liquor among street-dwellers lands two in soup

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Excise Department officials arrested a 33-year-old man and his friend on Sunday night, whose video of distributing liquor among the poor went viral on Twitter, which curiously attracted the attention of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). According to sources in the Excise Department, Kumar Sanjeev, a teetotaller himself, decided to distribute liquor that he had stocked up at his house, among the poor at Champapet.

He recorded the same and shared the video on social media platforms. Sanjeev and his friend Nithin, both residents of Malakpet, were arrested under Section 8 (Punishment for buying, selling, consumption of liquor), and 34 (a) (Import, export, transport, manufacture, collect or possess or sell any intoxicant) of the Telangana Excise Act. On Sunday, the Telangana chapter of Central government’s media arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) tagged the State Excise Minister, V Srinivas Goud, in its tweet saying, “@VSrinivasGoud Sir, Any action initiated regarding this.

The Issue reported to PMO. And PMO is asking about the action. If any initiated.. Thank you.” [Sic] Responding to the query, the Excise Minister replied, “Informed Excise Department Commissioner to take stringent action against the person with immediate effect.” The arrest of two persons comes in this wake. But when the Saroornagar Excise officials searched the accused’s house, they did not find any liquor bottles. Meanwhile, when asked if free distribution of liquor was illegal, an Excise Department official said, “The accused violated the lockdown orders. Also, possessing liquor d u r i n g l o c k d own is suspicious.”

