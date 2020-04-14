Harish hits out at ‘cheap politics’ of the Congress

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday hit out at Opposition parties in the State for politicising the grim issue of Coronavirus. Hairsh, who was in Sangareddy, to attend various programmes said the Congress ought to be ashamed of politicising the deaths of Covid patients.

He said the Congress was refusing to learn from its mistakes despite people sending it into isolation. The Minister said Telangana was the only State which had come to the rescue of migrant workers. He pointed out that even Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister Arjun Munda had appreciated the efforts of the State government.

Harish said 87 per cent of people in the State received 12kg of rice and around 87.55 lakh people received financial assistance to the tune of `14 crore. Stating that there was a good yield this Rabi season, Harish said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was providing financial assistance to farmers despite the economic slowdown. He said the government spent `3,147 crore on combating Corona and Congress ought to refrain from cheap politics.