Kishan performs death anniv rituals in isolation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lockdown was not only affecting the common man, but also Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, who was forced to perform his mother’s first death anniversary rituals at New Delhi all alone.

But, he joined his family, who live at Timmapur village of Ranga Reddy district, over video conference for the rituals. Kishan Reddy’s mother Andalamma passed away a year ago and he was supposed to perform the rituals at his native village in Timmapur. But, due to the lockdown, he was stuck in New Delhi.

“As I am in a key position holding the responsibilities of the Home department, I don’t want to violate the lockdown rules,” Kishan Reddy said, adding that it was unfortunate that he could not perform the rituals at his native place.