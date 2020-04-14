Nizamabad records three new coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad, on Monday, recorded three new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the district to 52. District Collector C Narayana Reddy said a total of 389 samples have been sent for tests, of which 52 came back positive, while the results of 13 samples are still awaited.

Hoping that the number of cases would come down in the coming 10 days, he said this week was crucial in preventing the spread of Coronavirus. Commissioner of Police (CP) Karthikeya and other officials are touring containment areas regularly and monitoring the situation, the collector added.