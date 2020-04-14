Poor in TS not getting rice, cash from government, alleges Uttam 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that poor people affected by the lockdown were yet to get the promised relief from the government. He said there was huge delay and discrepancies in distribution of 12 kg free rice per person among BPL families. None of them had received the Rs 1500 financial assistance.

The TPCC chief charged that migrant workers too had not received the 10 kg rice and Rs 500 cash. Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was making “tall claims” in this regard, Uttam said.

The TPCC chief announced that a meeting of all opposition parties would be convened on April 15 to discuss the Coronavirus situation in the State and review the measures taken by the government to handle the lockdown.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting of ‘TPCC Task Force on Covid-19’ at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, he said the Coronavirus situation was worsening across the globe. He said he would be writing a detailed letter to KCR and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on the present condition of people in the State. Uttam questioned KCR on the decision to call for tenders worth Rs 22,000 crore for KLIS when the country was at war with Coronavirus. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that the State government announce a relief package for the people affected due by lockdown.