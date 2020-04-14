STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Poor in TS not getting rice, cash from government, alleges Uttam 

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that poor people affected by the lockdown were yet to get the promised relief from the government.

Published: 14th April 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that poor people affected by the lockdown were yet to get the promised relief from the government. He said there was huge delay and discrepancies in distribution of 12 kg free rice per person among BPL families. None of them had received the Rs 1500 financial assistance.

The TPCC chief charged that migrant workers too had not received the 10 kg rice and Rs 500 cash. Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was making “tall claims” in this regard, Uttam said. 
The TPCC chief announced that a meeting of all opposition parties would be convened on April 15 to discuss the Coronavirus situation in the State and review the measures taken by the government to handle the lockdown.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting of ‘TPCC Task Force on Covid-19’ at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, he said the Coronavirus situation was worsening across the globe. He said he would be writing a detailed letter to KCR and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on the present condition of people in the State. Uttam questioned KCR on the decision to call for tenders worth Rs 22,000 crore for KLIS when the country was at war with Coronavirus. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that the State government announce a relief package for the people affected due by lockdown. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp