Seven-year-old tests positive for coronavirus in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: A seven-year-old boy was tested positive for COVID-19 at Ameenpur municipality on Monday. The father of the boy recently returned from abroad and had been in a quarantine centre for 14 days. He completed the quarantine period on April 1, after which the man returned home.

The boy was tested for SARS-CoV-2 as he was suffering from severe cough and the results returned positive on Monday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that both them have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.