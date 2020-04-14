Submit GOs of oustees’ rehab plan: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court directed the State on Monday to submit government orders (GOs) regarding the rehabilitation of families affected by the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in Siddipet district by April 20.

“The GOs are conspicuously missing from the record, as the copies of these GOs have not been submitted by the State government”, the bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud remarked. The bench was hearing a petition filed by Y Babulu and 24 others Project Affected Persons (PAPs) from Mamidyala village of Mulug mandal in Siddipet district.

The petitioners sought directions to the authorities concerned to not to take any coercive steps against them. These include removal of essential infrastructure like roads, water supply, electricity connections, communication lines and so on and causing submergence of their houses. The petitioners also sought court directions to the government to provide relief and resettlement package, including double bedroom houses in a 250 square yards plot, as per provisions of Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and as amended by Act 21 of 2017. Earlier,

the bench had directed the State to not inundate the area where the petitioners live as the place has been acquired for the construction of Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir under the KLIP. When the matter came up for hearing, petitioners’ counsel Ch Ravi Kumar contended that the petitioners are entitled to receive the benefit of rehabilitation and resettlement scheme. These benefits have not been extended to them by the State government, he pointed out.