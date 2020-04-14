Teacher crosses stream to help migrant workers

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An anganwadi teacher from Narayanapuram village in Khammam district walked 4 km in search of migrant workers who were left jobless and hungry during lockdown. When locals informed Ramanna Sunitha, 39, of the plight of 27 migrants from Odisha, the teacher, with a few others, set out on a journey by foot — which involved crossing a stream — to identify and rehabilitate them. The workers were hired to cut trees on a farm land and were left in the lurch by their employer sans wages, after the lockdown was announced.

“Abutting our village, there are a couple of farms across a stream. Only agricultural workers go there.

When we learnt that several migrant workers were stranded there, we went there to check up on them,” recounts Sunitha.

Upon reaching the farm land, it was learnt that the 27 male workers had been living in makeshift tents for a week. “They were very apprehensive to come with us. We then learnt they had not had any food for the past few days. We returned and mobilised the villagers to collect food for these migrants,” added Sunitha. The group collected a week’s worth of supplies from 1,500 villagers.

A week after her intervention, the government announced its scheme of `500 and 12-kg rice for migrants. However, considering that `500 would barely sustain them for a week, the officials decided to reach out to the farm owners and requested them to hire them. “Since now’s the chilli season, labourers are working in the farms for a daily wage of `200-150,” she added.