Telangana COVID-19: Three more persons test positive in Bhupalpally

Giving no respite to Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, another person was tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus on Monday.

Published: 14th April 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

People violating lockdown instructions and moving freely even in Containment areas in Malakpet. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/SURYAPET: Giving no respite to Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, another person was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus on Monday. This time it is the wife of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) employee, who is already undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, who has been tested positive for the deadly SARS-CoV-2. 

3 of a family test +ve

Three persons of a family were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at Jainoor mandal in Kumrambheem Asifabad district on Monday. According to medical officials, it was a man and his 14-year-old and 21-year-old sons who were tested positive for the virus now. The man had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Though the officials collected his samples soon after he returned home, the man was tested negative then. After his sons were tested positive for the virus, the officials collected the man’s samples again and sent them to Gandhi Hospital. This too returned positive on Monday. Meanwhile, another person was tested positive in Suryapet on Monday.

Comments

