Telangana man dies in UK; KTR writes to Central govt

WARANGAL: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday appealed to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to allow for the repatriation of the body of a Warangal youth who died of cardiac arrest in London.

“Sir @HardeepSPuri Ji @DrSJaishankar Ji this harrowing incident needs a compassionate stance. A young man from Telangana named Satish died of cardiac arrest in London. Can the body be brought back in any of the cargo flights so the family & friends can bid a Hon’ble farewell (sic),” Rama Rao tweeted.

K Satish, a 26-year-old man from Ramnagar village of Inavolu mandal under Warangal Rural district, reportedly died of cardiac arrest in London early on April 12. His parents requested the Centre and State governments to repatriate his body for final rites.

