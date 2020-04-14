Vaccination drive for kids at PHCs on Wednesdays

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health Department will conduct vaccination drives at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) every Wednesday as parents cannot take their children to hospital amidst lockdown. With out-patient services shut at all hospitals, the vaccination schedule of several infants was getting delayed. “Any person who requires vaccination service for children can please go to any PHC on any Wednesday and get their kids vaccinated.

They need to carry Mother MCH card or immunisation card of the child (sic),” Health Minister Eatala Rajender tweeted on Monday. The service will be extended to Saturdays from next week, he added.

The lockdown left many parents worried as they could not visit hospitals to get their children vaccinated. Also, many were confused if their children’s vaccination falls under the category of ‘emergency’, while some did not know where they could get the vaccinations.

Tajmul Hussain, a resident of Hyderabad, tweeted, “Well done sir. I was waiting for this as my 6-month-old daughter’s vaccination has been pending for 15 days. Thank you so much for your support sir (sic)”.

Some, who got their children vaccinated at private hospitals, were worried as they do not have MCH cards.