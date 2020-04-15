Asaduddin Owaisi slams PM Modi for ignoring KCR’s ideas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “ignoring” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s suggestions on how to ease the difficulties of the common man.

“Increasingly @PMOIndia’s ‘addresses to the nation’ are things that can be done through a single tweet. As @TelanganaCMO has been demanding: States need relaxation of financial norms, fiscal relief AND immediate aid. Today, Wazeer r Azam ignored the plight of vast majority of Indians who have been thrown into a state of hunger, homelessness & inconceivable desperation,” he tweeted. He said Modi left citizens to the “charity and goodwill of the rich”. “If States are responsible, what will Union do?”