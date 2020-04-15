CII suggests ways to help MSMEs during Covid crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) made several suggestions — including enhancement of working capital and additional funding through MUDRA and other banks — to the government to help the MSME sector.

CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee on Tuesday said with limited resources, MSMEs do not have the capacity to withstand a massive shock such as the lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19. “In addition, many MSMEs are an important part of larger supply chains. The health of these MSMEs has a bearing on the entire supply chain, including the large corporates. So, special, immediate and substantive support measures are required to see the sector through this crisis,” Banerjee said.

The CII suggested giving additional working capital to MSMEs equivalent to April-June wage bill of the borrowers, backed by a government guarantee at 4-5 per cent interest rate. It also wanted the three-month moratorium to be extended to six months.

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) also request the Centre to help revive the economic activities and strengthen the industries to face challenges in the areas of finance, supply of raw material, work force, marketing and logistics. To provide more security to MSMEs, FTCCI requested the government to increase the wage limit to `25,000 per month.