Covid dampens festive spirit among Adivasis

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adivasis will celebrate Persapen (Jallidevara) festival this month-end in their homes instead of the traditional mass gatherings amid a nationwide lockdown to contain Covid-19. Every year, towards April-end and the first week of May, Adivasi associations and their village heads organise mass gatherings to celebrate Persapen.

This year, 15 days prior to the occasion, three priests took the opinion of tribals from different villages as to how the festival should be celebrated amid the lockdown. According to the opinion gathered, the events of betting — wherein newlyweds, especially the brides, pay respects to their elders and relatives — and ‘thum’ — prayers are offered to ancestors -- will be celebrated in a grand way, but at home.