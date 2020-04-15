Finally, stranded pilgrims to return home today

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As many as 100 pilgrims, who had been stranded in Varanasi since the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, will finally reach their homes on Wednesday.Though they managed to get transportation facility to their native villages from Varanasi, the pilgrims were stopped near the Penganga river, as the Adilabad-Maharashtra border was sealed off. However, sources in the police department told Express that they have sent buses to the border area to take them home.

More than 100 persons belonging to the two Telugu states traveled to Varanasi (Kashi) in Uttar Pradesh during mid-March on a pilgrimage. However, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on March 23, after which all State governments sealed off their borders, they were marooned in the temple town. It was as a result of the efforts made by Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narsimha Rao — who discussed the matter with the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments — that the pilgrims got permission to travel.

Though they managed to leave UP and MP, they were stopped near the Adilabad-Maharashtra border. When Express spoke to the pilgrims, they said that they needed help returning to their homes, as most of them were over 60 years of age.