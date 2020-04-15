STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad to witness a subdued Ramzan

This year’s Ramzan, which is scheduled to begin around April 24 or 25, is likely to be devoid of all the hustle and bustle.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:36 AM

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the lockdown being extended till May 3, Hyderabad, probably for the first time in its history, is all set to witness a subdued Ramzan. This year’s Ramzan, which is scheduled to begin around April 24 or 25, is likely to be devoid of all the hustle and bustle.

Parts of Hyderabad and the Old City light up every year around this time to observe a month of fasting to celebrate the first revelation of Quran to Prophet Muhammad. Thousands of Muslims flock to mosques to offer special taraweeh prayers, after the breaking of the fast in the evenings. Charminar is also a special attraction for not just locals but also tourists for its vibrant night market which remains open till the crack of the dawn. Night time is usually bustling with locals visiting restaurants and other public places, till the fasting resumes in the morning.

This year, however, with the extension of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the city will probably miss all these aspects of Ramzan. Shops are set to remain closed, mosques have already closed their gates and moving about in the city during the day, leave alone at night, without a valid reason is forbidden. This is also going to have a adverse impact on the associated businesses like the market in Charminar and Laad Bazaar which witnesses a daily footfall of around a lakh people. Restaurants like Sarvi, Shah Ghouse and all those who specialise in haleem are also like to take a beating due to the lockdown restrictions.

Speaking to Express, Jamaat- e-Islami Hind Telangana president Hamed Mohammed Khan appealed, “In my lifetime, I have never witnessed a Ramzan that we are about to do. We have to follow the lockdown rules. I appeal to the citizens to offer ibadat and taraweeh prayers at their homes. We have already locked all the mosques so it won’t be possible to visit them anyway.” Even if the lockdown is lifted after May 3, it is unlikely that the restrictions on congregations of any sort would be lifted. Gauging the current situation, All India Muslim Personal Law Board has already come up with a advisory for citizens on how to observe Ramzan.

