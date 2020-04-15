STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Midwife, youth carry pregnant woman to hospital

Makeshift stretcher used to carry woman for 6km; ANM mobilises village youth for task

Published: 15th April 2020

The ANM helps the pregnant woman into an auto-rickshaw at Cherla on Tuesday

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The timely intervention of an Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) helped save the life of a pregnant woman at Cherla mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Tuesday. The diligent ANM motivated the youth of the village to transport the pregnant woman on a makeshift stretcher amid the lockdown.

According the sources, the ANM Rajeswari, who works at Satyanarayanapuram Primary Health Centre (PHC), visited Battugudem village on Tuesday to check on her patients.  

She learnt that a tribal woman was suffering from labour pains at her home nearby. She checked the vitals of the woman and told her family that she needed immediate medical attention. Since there was no transport facility available in the village, she urged the tribal youth to help her take the woman to the nearest PHC.

With the help of the youngsters, she carried the woman on a makeshift stretcher for six kilometres. Once they reached Rallagudem village, they moved her to an auto-rickshaw. She was brought to the PHC in time. Later, the pregnant woman shifted to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, the ANM said that the tribal woman was eight months pregnant. “She is in safe hands. Her health is a lot better than it was when I first saw her,” she said.

