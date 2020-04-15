Social distancing for select few on Ambedkar Jayanti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 lockdown rules did not seem to apply equally to a leader of the ruling TRS and that of the opposition Congress on Ambedkar Jayanti on Tuesday.While the Telangana Police registered a case against senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao for breaking lockdown rules while he garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Tank Bund, no case was booked against Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who also garlanded the social reformer’s statue at Maheshwaram in Ranga Reddy district.

According to a photograph of the event, Reddy, along with at least with 20 others, did not follow social distancing. Another picture showed Hanumanth Rao standing alone near the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund.Saifabad police, who registered a case against Hanumantha Rao, said people can celebrate the birth anniversary of Ambedkar at their homes and should not step out to attend any function during the lockdown.

Hanumantha Rao was booked under Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. “When the government booked a case against me, why not book TRS leaders Harish Rao, Sabitha and Vinay Baskar, who went along with their followers?” Hanumantha Rao asked.

Tributes pour in

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy along with other party leaders paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at Gandhi Bhavan. The TPCC chief read the preamble and asked the Congress cadre to follow the principles of the Dalit leader. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with MLC N Ramchander Rao, and other party leaders also paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar at the party office in Hyderabad.

18 booked in Bodhan

The Bodhan police booked 18 people, including Municipal Chairperson T Padmavathi, for violating lockdown norms and assembling near the Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar statue in the town. The cases were registered after inspecting footage from nearby CCTV cameras.Meanwhile, those who assembled to garland the statue of the Dalit leader included Nizamabad TRS Mayor D Nithu Kiran and several other leaders from the pink party. District officials and several others celebrated the occasion on their offices premises.