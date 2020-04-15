STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Social distancing for select few on Ambedkar Jayanti

The Covid-19 lockdown rules did not seem to apply equally to a leader of the ruling TRS and that of the opposition Congress on Ambedkar Jayanti on Tuesday.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

(L) Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao pays tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at Tank Bund on Tuesday. He was booked for flouting lockdown rules. But, no action was taken against Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who did not maintain social distance during an event at RR district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 lockdown rules did not seem to apply equally to a leader of the ruling TRS and that of the opposition Congress on Ambedkar Jayanti on Tuesday.While the Telangana Police registered a case against senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao for breaking lockdown rules while he garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Tank Bund, no case was booked against Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who also garlanded the social reformer’s statue at Maheshwaram in Ranga Reddy district.

According to a photograph of the event, Reddy, along with at least with 20 others, did not follow social distancing. Another picture showed Hanumanth Rao standing alone near the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund.Saifabad police, who registered a case against Hanumantha Rao, said people can celebrate the birth anniversary of Ambedkar at their homes and should not step out to attend any function during the lockdown.

Hanumantha Rao was booked under Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. “When the government booked a case against me, why not book TRS leaders Harish Rao, Sabitha and Vinay Baskar, who went along with their followers?” Hanumantha Rao asked.

Tributes pour in
TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy along with other party leaders paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at Gandhi Bhavan. The TPCC chief read the preamble and asked the Congress cadre to follow the principles of the Dalit leader. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with MLC N Ramchander Rao, and other party leaders also paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar at the party office in Hyderabad.

18 booked in Bodhan
The Bodhan police booked 18 people, including Municipal Chairperson T Padmavathi, for violating lockdown norms and assembling near the Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar statue in the town. The cases were registered after inspecting footage from nearby CCTV cameras.Meanwhile, those who assembled to garland the statue of the Dalit leader included Nizamabad TRS Mayor D Nithu Kiran and several other leaders from the pink party. District officials and several others celebrated the occasion on their offices premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp