Telangana draws up strategy to help sweet lime farmers in bitter times

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is going all out to bail out sweet lime (mosambi) farmers who are facing hurdles in selling their produce. Several key decisions to help sweet lime farmers were taken at a crucial official review at LB Nagar market on Tuesday.

As Delhi is the main market for the Nalgonda’s sweet lime, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy directed officials to provide free accommodation to sweet lime farmers in Telangana Bhavan in Delhi. Farmers requested the Minister that if they are provided accommodation in Delhi, they would be able to hold talks with traders and explore marketing facilities there. Farmers also requested the Minister to export sweet lime to Army camps in the country. Niranjan Reddy said that he would take this suggestion to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Minister also directed Horticulture director Venkatram Reddy to talk to juice factories in Jalgaon and Nanded in Maharashtra. The possibility of sending sweet lime stocks to juice factories will be explored. Marketing officials would also speak to sweet lime farmers in Kurnool and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh to find out what marketing strategies they have adopted.

The Minister called upon film stars to put out messages to popularise regular consumption of sweet lime juice. Niranjan Reddy asked the farmers not to pluck the crop at this time as the lockdown is continuing till May 3. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy assured that word would be put out in colonies and gated communities in Hyderabad, encouraging people to consume more sweet lime to build their immunity against Covid-19.

