TSBIE starts free online coaching for entrance tests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will conduct short-term summer classes by experts for students taking the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exams.

Apart from the online coaching, TSBIE will also conduct tests to evaluate the students. “It is proposed to conduct online daily, weekend and grand tests for EAMCET, NEET, IIT-JEE in both English and Telugu free of cost for all students,” TSBIE said on Tuesday.

The examination schedule will start from April 20. The district officers and principals will monitor the video classes with the help of student counsellors.TSBIE also extended its counselling services for students facing problems of stress and related issues. They can contact clinical psychologists whose numbers were on the official website.