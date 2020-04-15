STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman dies of suspected dengue, kin cry medical negligence

The doctors at Mancherial Government Hospital, suspecting she was Covid-positive, further directed her to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 50-year-old woman is suspected to have died of dengue fever in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The deceased G Laxmi, from Mutyaraopalle village in Mancherial district, was suffering from fever and difficulty in breathing for the past one week. It is learnt that a series of hospital referrals over Covid suspicion delayed her treatment.

When Laxmi’s condition worsened on Monday night, her family rushed her to a local private hospital for treatment. The doctors found that her platelet count had plummeted to 21,000, which was well below the normal count. They suspected she suffered from dengue. After administering first aid treatment, they referred her to Mancherial Government Hospital.

The doctors at Mancherial Government Hospital, suspecting she was Covid-positive, further directed her to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. She was, however, not taken in by Gandhi Hospital authorities, citing shortage of beds. The family then decided to take her to King Koti Hospital. Unfortunately, she died on the way there.

Infuriated by the delay in treatment, her family accused the doctors at both Mancherial Government and Gandhi hospitals of negligence. They claimed Laxmi would have been alive if they had treated her in time.
“Laxmi did not have a travel history. In fact, no one from the entire village was out recently,” said Suresh Reddy, a relative of the deceased.

