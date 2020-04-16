GHMC ensures welfare of 32,000 workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC has identified 208 construction sites with over 32,008 labourers in the city. Following the orders of Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, GHMC has appointed nodal officers to ensure that groceries and toiletries are provided to all the workers by construction companies. Construction sites were inspected twice by nodal officers in the last 15 days. Builders, developers, CREDAI and TREDA provided groceries, vegetables, soaps and sanitisers at all 208 construction labour camps.