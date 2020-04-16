STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labourers set to earn again as R&B works to resume

All works of the Roads and Buildings Department will be resumed across Telangana so that the migrant labourers and construction workers would have gainful employment.

Migrant labourers being transported on tractors to a temporary shelter at Patamata Narasapuram village in Kothagudem on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All works of the Roads and Buildings Department will be resumed across Telangana so that the migrant labourers and construction workers would have gainful employment. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy directed officials to restart all the government works across the State, except in containment zones.

At a review meeting here on Wednesday, the Minister observed that as migrant labourers were available at camps/worksites, officials should resume government works. Hence, construction of roads, camp offices of MLAs, buildings for collectorates, bridges and 2BHK houses will be continued.

The Minster, however, directed officials to ensure that social distancing is maintained and lockdown rules strictly adhered to during the construction work. Prasanth Reddy directed officials to provide masks, sanitisers and food to workers. The Minister said the R&B department constructed 3.5-km barricades at an estimated cost of `30 lakh in GHMC limits and 25-km barricades in districts with an estimated cost of `1.2 crore. The Minister will inspect Yadadri temple development works and works in GHMC area on April 18.

Clear-cut orders
Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy directed officials to restart all the government works across TS, except in containment zones. As migrant labourers were available at camps and worksites, construction of roads, camp offices can go on, he said

