STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Migrant count higher than records: Experts

On Wednesday, as the Telangana entered the 25th day of lockdown, an SOS call from 92 workers from in Suryapet put a question mark on Telangana’s efforts in helping migrant workers.

Published: 16th April 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants walk to their hometown in Kamareddy from Hyderabad on Wednesday | Sathya Keerthi

Migrants walk to their hometown in Kamareddy from Hyderabad on Wednesday | Sathya Keerthi

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Wednesday, as the Telangana entered the 25th day of lockdown, an SOS call from 92 workers from in Suryapet put a question mark on Telangana’s efforts in helping migrant workers. The workers, all tribals from Madhya Pradesh, alleged they had not been paid wages for two months and were living on supplies from the local panchayat which were running out. 

Meanwhile, civil society groups are questioning officials over pegging the number of migrant workers at 3.36 lakh. “How has the State government arrived at this figure of 3.36 lakh migrant workers? If we go by statistics, the population of Telangana is 3.5 crore. If we read it along with research work from National Institute of Labour Economics Research and Development which puts urban migrants at 21%, the number is at least 32 lakh. Of these, 25 lakh are poor,” said Varsha Bhargavi, labour and child rights activist.

She further added: “Different sources have different numbers and the State has never undertaken a scientific survey to ascertain the exact data under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act which is the root of the matter”. The 200 workers from Srikakulam who had set out on a march back home after the lockdown was extended, have lived in Secunderabad for 10 years. However, they did not figure in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s list. 

Experts state that the government must dynamically revise the migrant labour data and link them to a portal. “A more intensive survey must be undertaken and their details must be linked to a portal on a live basis so that any form of direct transfer benefit can also be done,” adds Professor E Revathi, director, CESS.

Recommendations
Psycho-social counselling and a bigger cash transfer is also being highly recommended. “Migrant workers need more than just rice and `500. They are in emotional distress as they are unable to send money home or go there and look after their families. The solution is to increase the monetary support to `1000 and send them back to their villages in batches,” stated Professor S Galab, CESS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp