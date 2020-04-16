Migrant count higher than records: Experts

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Wednesday, as the Telangana entered the 25th day of lockdown, an SOS call from 92 workers from in Suryapet put a question mark on Telangana’s efforts in helping migrant workers. The workers, all tribals from Madhya Pradesh, alleged they had not been paid wages for two months and were living on supplies from the local panchayat which were running out.

Meanwhile, civil society groups are questioning officials over pegging the number of migrant workers at 3.36 lakh. “How has the State government arrived at this figure of 3.36 lakh migrant workers? If we go by statistics, the population of Telangana is 3.5 crore. If we read it along with research work from National Institute of Labour Economics Research and Development which puts urban migrants at 21%, the number is at least 32 lakh. Of these, 25 lakh are poor,” said Varsha Bhargavi, labour and child rights activist.

She further added: “Different sources have different numbers and the State has never undertaken a scientific survey to ascertain the exact data under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act which is the root of the matter”. The 200 workers from Srikakulam who had set out on a march back home after the lockdown was extended, have lived in Secunderabad for 10 years. However, they did not figure in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s list.

Experts state that the government must dynamically revise the migrant labour data and link them to a portal. “A more intensive survey must be undertaken and their details must be linked to a portal on a live basis so that any form of direct transfer benefit can also be done,” adds Professor E Revathi, director, CESS.

Recommendations

Psycho-social counselling and a bigger cash transfer is also being highly recommended. “Migrant workers need more than just rice and `500. They are in emotional distress as they are unable to send money home or go there and look after their families. The solution is to increase the monetary support to `1000 and send them back to their villages in batches,” stated Professor S Galab, CESS.