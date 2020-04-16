Panel to explore plasma therapy as Covid cure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seven-member committee will look into the clinical trial of plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Telangana. The trial is being seen as an effective treatment option for last-stage Covid-19 patients. The development will be crucial for Telangana as nearly 18 patients died in the State of the disease.

The committee, set up by the Director of Medical Education, Telangana, and headed by Dr Raja Rao, Professor of General Medicine, will work in coordination with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Institutional Ethical Committee towards getting permission for the trial. It will draft proposals and send it to ICMR and the Drug Controller General of India for approvals. As of now permissions were only being sought for Gandhi Hospital and not for private hospitals, the committee officials noted.

Experts said this will prove to be a boon for Telangana as it would help reduce the number of deaths caused by the disease. “A person dies of Covid-19 when he/she is on ventilator and not responding to any medication. In such cases, plasma therapy will be useful. In lay terms, it would infuse new blood with resistant antibodies and give the body a chance to fight the virus,” Dr SA Rafi, consultant pulmonologist at Care Hospital-Banjara, said.

Currently, drugs such as Remdesavir was being used for last-stage treatments world over, but even this showed limited response. Dr Rafi said one critical area for Telangana would be in drawing up the legality as organ or blood donation is voluntary. The success of the clinical trial would depend on the willingness of a large pool of Covid-19 survivors, he said.