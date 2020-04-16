Ranganayaka Sagar finally gets KLIS water

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Kaleshwaram waters finally reached Siddipet on Wednesday morning when the Ranganayaka Sagar surge pool in the district received inflows from the Annapurna (Anantagiri) project. With this, officials and farmers believe that the hurdles of court cases and resistance from oustees were nearly over.

The water, which flowed 2.5 km with gravity and 8-9 km through a tunnel, will be seen in the Ranganayaka Sagar project in two days, once the surge pool is filled up to 500 metres. According to details revealed by the officials, the water level is currently at 377 metres and it would be pumped once it reaches 480 metres.

Officials said they were not filling the surge pool all at once, but doing it in phases, for technical reasons.

A public representative from the area said the Kaleshwaram waters would definitely increase greenery in Siddipet this Kharif season. There was a time when the district did not have enough drinking water, but today there is a chain of projects ensuring abundance.

It is learnt that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to concentrate on releasing water from the Mallanna Sagar and Linda Pochamma projects. He also gave clear instructions to the officials on vacating submerging villages such as Bailampur, Thanedarpally, Mamidyala and Thanedarpally thanda.