Report on COVID measures vague: Telangana High Court

Published: 16th April 2020 10:24 AM

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dissatisfied with the State’s report on the measures taken to tackle the spread of COVID- 19, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the government to submit a complete report on the issue. The bench directed Dr Shankar, director of Institute of Preventive Medicine, Hyderabad, to appear before it on April 20 to explain about the prevailing situation of the pandemic in the State. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud, through video conference, was hearing a batch of PILs that highlighted the unpreparedness of the State in dealing with Covid.

The PILs were filed by Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi, and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar from Nalgonda. The PILs complained of lack of proper quarantine for 14 days to the passengers who have come to the State from abroad between Feb 1 and March 25. They further complained of not providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to doctors and para medical staff. The pleas also complained about the non-supply of essential commodities at reasonable prices, particularly to migrant labourers and hostel students, during the lockdown period.

In accordance with an earlier court order, State advocate general BS Prasad submitted the final report on steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of the disease. All precautionary measures have been taken to combat the disease, he stated. After perusing the report, the bench expressed its dissatisfaction and termed the report as vague. It directed the State to submit a complete report specifying the steps being taken on the issue and further preparedness to check spread of the virus. After hearing submissions of the counsel, the bench directed the State government to file a specific report on the issue, and posted the matter to April 20 for further hearing

Punish those who attacked docs, medical staff, says HC

The HC on Wednesday directed the State to take stringent action, including imprisonment, against those who attacked the doctors and other healthcare personnel. Mere registration of police cases is not sufficient and the guilty should not be spared, the HC noted.

“Their morale will be affected if no action is taken. Let the public know about the action taken against errant persons and that no such incidents takes place in future,” the bench observed and directed the State to submit a comprehensive report on the issue. The bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud, was hearing a PIL filed by advocate PSS Kailash Nath through video conference.

