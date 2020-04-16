Stir at Julurpad as cops stop home-bound migrants

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: An altercation broke out between migrant labourers and police personnel at Julurpad on Wednesday, when the latter tried to prevent the workers from returning to their native villages. Demanding that they be sent home as they were struggling sans food and shelter in the district, the labourers staged a dharna at Julurpad. The migrants were pacified by Kothagudem’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Atla Ramana Reddy, after which the police shifted them to Government High School in Patamata Narasapuram village, where they are currently being housed.

According to sources, as many as 8,500 migrant labourers from Chhattishgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra had come to Julurpad for chilly-cutting work a few months ago. They have been stuck here since the lockdown. Officials had previously assured them that they could go home after 14 days. Though the State had announced the provision of `500 and 12-kg rice to migrants, only 3,112 families out of 8,500 have received the same so far.

Upset over learning that the lockdown has been extended till May 3, the labourers packed their belongings and set off on foot hoping they could return to their villages. The revenue officials, who were alerted of their journey, caught up with the labourers and transported them back to Julurpad on tractors. The labourers then staged a dharna demanding that they be given permission to return home. Soon, police personnel were deployed at the scene to clear the crowd. A scuffle broke out, after which OSD A Ramana Reddy assured them that they would be provided food and shelter in Kothagudem.