Telangana chalking out lockdown ‘exit plan’ for industries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is now a glimmer of hope for freedom from the lockdown for some sectors and those dependent on them for their livelihood. They had the first stirrings of hope when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a review on the status of COVID-19 on Wednesday said that the State would follow the guidelines of the Centre for enforcing the lockdown till April 20, this is the first hurdle to cross for the process of normalisation to begin, implying that some sectors could be excluded from the lockdown subsequently.

Meanwhile, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, interacting with captains of the local IT industry over video conference said that the State was seized of working out an ‘exit plan’ for the industry from the lockdown. “We will discuss the strategy with the industry,” he said. In line with Centre’s plan Though both the Chief Minister and the IT Minister did not divulge what sectors would be freed from the lockdown and what the exit plan for IT sector would be like, it is assumed that it would be in consonance with the plan that the Centre would come up with.

Already in the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home, Delhi, agriculture had been exempted and several industries too are expected to go on steam. “The lockdown would continue in the State till April 20 as per the guidelines of the Centre. After that there is a possibility of making changes in the existing guidelines,” Chandrasekhar Rao said during the review meeting, implying that the changes would be in accordance with the requirements of the State.

KCR allays fears over shortage of PPE kits

The Chief Minister allayed the fears of shortage in supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for the doctors and the other medical staff. “There is no shortage of PPE kits. At present, 2.25 lakh PPE kits are available. This number will increase to five lakh in next few days. The government also ordered another five lakh PPE kits. With this total kits will available in the State are 10 lakh,” he said and pointed out that the ventilators, other medical equipment, doctors, health staff, hospitals and beds are available in sufficient numbers.

As regards requirement of beds, he said that around 20,000 beds are ready. “The government made all the arrangements, even if the Covid-19 patients number touched one lakh. The State government is ready to wage a war against the Coronavirus,” the Chief Minister said. Meanwhile, the IT industry leaders expressed satisfaction over the assurance given by the IT Minister in the measurers he was initiating for the industry to remain afloat.

Rama Rao, who was in Sircilla, went round the town and interacted with people. He also inspected the containment zone in Vemulawada. He noticed that all the essential commodities, including milk and vegetables, were being delivered to all the families in the containment zone. “I spoke with 25 families in the containment zone area in Vemulawada. They all felt happy as they are getting all the essential services at their doorsteps,” Rama Rao said.

He advised the people, especially the youth, in cities not to unnecessarily come on to roads. “Follow the rules. Otherwise, the police will do their duty,” Rama Rao said. He recalled that there were heaps of dead bodies even in developed countries like USA. “If the number of case are increased in the country, then the country will face problems. Please stay at home and stay safe,” he said.