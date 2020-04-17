18 old age home inmates in distress

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As many as 18 elderly persons who live in the Jesus Old Age Home at Pandurangapuram in Khammam Urban limits are suffering a lot due to the unavailability of essential commodities, owing to the ongoing lockdown.

The home is being run by a person named Nanduri Laxminarasimhamamba, a retired Education Department employee.

“The home was being operated with the money I get as pension. However, after government announced pay-cut, I only got half the amount this month. As a result, we are facing fund crisis and on some days, I am able to provide them with only one meal a day,” Laxminarasimhamamba said.