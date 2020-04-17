68 more patients discharged, but Covid-19 cases touch 700 mark in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of discharge of COVID-19 positive patients from hospitals in the State has touched an all-time high of 68 in a single day on Thursday, indicating that there is hope to win the war against the Coronavirus sooner than later. With those who are out of isolation wards hale hearty, the number of those who have won the battle with the deadly virus has gone up to 186. On a positive note, no deaths occurred on the day as a result of which the total toll remained unchanged at 18.

The only jarring note is that there were 50 new Covid-positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to the 700-mark. The total number of active cases has shot up to 496 of which 240 are in the GHMC area. The GHMC’s share of Thursday’s cases was 25, of them a few came from new containment zones and the remaining from the existing zones.

The number of new containment zones likely to increase further. The State government announced that wherever a new Covid-19 positive case is detected that area would be declared as a containment zone. All the people who tested positive were shifted to Gandhi Hospital and their primary contacts are being traced to collect samples for testing. Meanwhile, the GHMC control room received 374 calls on Thursday, out of which two pertained to suspected Corona cases, two for ambulance services, 17 for ration and three for sanitation issue.

16 positive Covid cases reported in Suryapet

In Nizamabad, the number of positive cases went up to 58. Of these, 57 were those who had returned from Markaz-Nizamuddin. In Suryapet, 16 positive cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total number to 39 in the district. According to DMHO, 14 positive cases were reported from the market area of Suryapeta town and one positive case each from Yepuru village and Tirumalagiri mandal headquarters.

In Hyderabad, speaking to the media, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said, “Close to 90 per cent of people from the Markaz cluster who tested positive did not have any kind of symptoms when they were tested. Therefore, it is important for everyone from the same cluster to be tested as soon as possible.”

5K tests in a day “We are acquiring equipment in the next three weeks to be able to perform 5,000 tests in a day,” he said. The State is preparing to set up two more labs to be deal with the increasing testing load.

He said the 1,500-bed hospital that was constructed in 15 days at Gachibowli Sports Complex would be functional from April 20.