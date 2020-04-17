Azadpur mandi to be open 24/7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to sweet-lime (mosambi) farmers of Nalgonda district, the vegetable mandi at Azadpur in Delhi would function 24/7 from now. This became a reality as a result of the efforts made by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who took the initiative to see that Asia’s biggest fruit and vegetable market at Azadpur functioned round-the-clock.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy also directed the Collector of Nalgonda district and other officials to facilitate the travel of mosambi farmers to Delhi. “Keeping in mind the hardships faced by farmers in moving their produce to the markets, it has been decided that the fruit and vegetable mandi at Azadpur in Delhi will function 24X7 from now,” Kishan Reddy announced. The mosambi farmers from Nalgonda were informed that they could move their produce from Thursday onwards.

Ministers distribute fruit

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy distributed one tonne of mosambi to the people on Thursday. The fruits were donated by a resident of LB Nagar.