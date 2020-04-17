Karimnagar emerges as new Covid hotspot

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/JAGTIAL: The Central Government declared Karimnagar as a COVID-19 hotspot after a 38-year-old person tested positive for the highly contagious disease on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to four in the district. The latest case is that of a resident of Sahetnagar area, who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi. The person tested negative for the disease for the first two times, but his third test results came back positive on Wednesday night. Officials shifted him shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Meanwhile, health workers home-quarantined 15 members of his family and conducted a door-to-door survey in the area.

Following these developments, authorities demarcated a 300-m area around the patients house as a containment zone. They also sealed Sahetnagar with grills. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and corporator M Srilatha, along with sanitation workers, oversaw a disinfection drive. Karimnagar town has four hotspots -- Mukarampura, Fire Station area, Mankammathota and Sahetnagar. All entry and exit points of these areas were sealed. Collector K Shashanka said novel Coronavirus continues to be a threat and everyone should follow the lockdown rules. He along with MCK Commissioner Valluri Kranthi visited the government hospital and inspected the proposed Covid-19 testing centre. He told the healthcare staff to take precautionary measures while testing patients.

Toddler tests positive

A five-year-old boy tested positive for Covid-19 at Vanjerapalli village in Jagtial mandal on Thursday. According to sources, he had gone to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh a few days ago along with his grandfather for speech therapy. They returned home on April 14. He developed cough around two days ago. His family members immediately contacted the officials concerned. Medical officials collected samples from both the boy and his grandfather. The elderly man tested negative, said District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr P Sridhar. The boy was shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Thursday morning.