Kin of dead cop to get Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Siluveri Devaiah, the 50-year-old home guard who died while discharging duties here on Wednesday.

The deceased home guard worked in the Thagallapalli police station limits in the district. Upon learning about this, KTR conveyed his condolence and announced that he will provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased from his personal account. He also assured them all possible help in the future as well.