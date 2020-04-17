STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrants continue to head home on foot

Speaking to Express, Dharam Singh, a labourer, said that he, along with his family, began the journey from Hyderabad on April 10.

Migrant labourers en route their native village at Nagpur

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Despite tall claims made by the government and the authorities concerned that they are taking all steps to provide food and other necessary items to the migrant labourers who are stranded at various parts of the State, it seems as if they are all talk and no action. 

Several migrant labourers were spotted walking to their native villages on Thursday as well, despite government instructions asking them not to do that and also promises that the officials will reach out to the stranded persons and provide them essentials.

On Thursday morning, scores of migrant labourers were seen on National Highway (NH) 44 near Gudithanoor village in the district and they were all en route their native areas in Maharashtra. Most of them were seen along with their families, including children of which some are toddlers and even infants. The infants were tied to their back using long pieces of cloth, like saree, and when Express interacted with them, the labourers said that they belong to Nagapur in Maharashtra and started their journey on foot from Hyderabad.

Speaking to Express, Dharam Singh, a labourer, said that he, along with his family, began the journey from Hyderabad on April 10. We take rest when we feel tired on roadside or near some shops. Some villagers, who noticed our pathetic situation, were kind enough to provide us food and shelter on the way. Most of us earned our daily bread by working in construction sites.

However, after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, we were left jobless and hungry. With no option left to survive, we packed the little food we had and started heading home by walking, a devastated Dharam Singh told Express. The lockdown taught us a major lesson — never migrate to any other place, leaving your native area, in search of work, he added.

