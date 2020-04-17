Minister T Harish Rao inspects Ranganayak Sagar works

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET/SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Thursday, inspected ongoing construction work of Ranganayak Sagar Project on Thursday. The minister reviewed the work at field-level as the wet run from the project will commence soon. The minister distributed essentials to around 312 families of auto-rickshaw drivers in Siddipet. He said there were over 3,000 auto drivers in Sangareddy and that the government would help them get through the lockdown.