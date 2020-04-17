STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

NIRDPR, UNICEF train over 28 lakh community leaders to fight Covid

on the role that they can play in preventing the spread of the deadly virus in their groups and village communities.

Published: 17th April 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to reinforce the fight against Covid-19, the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) and UNICEF have provided online training to over 28.33 lakh community leaders on ‘Risk Communication’.

As part of this, the NIRDPR and UNICEF picked officials and members of various Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), self-help groups (SHGs) and community radio stations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and provided them training on social behaviours required to control the transmission of Covid in their communities. 

The online training programme was initiated on the lines of a detailed Risk Communication Plan to build capacities of PRIs, SHGs, National Service Scheme (NSS) officials and volunteers, and Community Radio Stations (CRS), on the role that they can play in preventing the spread of the deadly virus in their groups and village communities.

Speaking about the initiative, WR Reddy, Director General, NIRDPR, said: “We recognised the exceptional role that the leaders of Panchayati Raj Institutions and village organisations play in dealing with the Covid crisis by disseminating reliable information. Hence, we decided to build their capacities by endowing them with facts about the virus, common symptoms, modes of transmission and key behaviours, among other things.”

The Communication Resource Unit (CRU) of NIRDPR and UNICEF, Hyderabad field office, developed and shared relevant materials such as handouts, posters, FAQs and audio-visual documents with all trainees to be circulated in their respective rural communities. Reddy also added, “We have planned to rope in Nehru Yuva Kendras to help the Panchayat leadership. Only by leveraging the strength of the local governments can we ensure the pandemic management.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UNICEF NIRDPR
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp