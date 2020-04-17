No dearth of essentials in State, Telangana tells HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government told the High Court that it has so far distributed rice to about 50 lakh food security card-holders across the State and that it would complete the distribution among the remaining 37.54 lakh card-holders within a week.

It further said concrete steps were being taken to ensure the availability of essentials to the public during the lockdown period. As the supply chain of all the shops and establishments was being maintained, there was no dearth of essential commodities across the State, it claimed. Orders have been issued to distribute 12-kg rice per unit to FSC holders free of cost in April and one-time support of `1,500 per FSC family. So far, about 87.59 lakh poor families, consisting of 2.81 crore population, have been covered, it noted in its final report submitted to the court.

In pursuant of the earlier direction of the court, the State Advocate-General, BS Prasad, on Wednesday filed the final report in a batch of PILs that sought Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to doctors and para-medical staff in the State. It also complained about non-supply of essential commodities at reasonable prices to people, particularly the migrant labourers, hostel students and the poor. The government, represented by the State Chief Secretary, said it has taken all measures to see that essential commodities were available at a reasonable price for all. “Orders have been issued for uninterrupted movement of goods vehicles, which carry essential and perishable commodities.

The personnel of Legal Metrology Department are supervising and monitoring the supply of essentials as well as their price,” the government said. As for the doctors and para-medical staff, who have been at the forefront of the battle against Coronavirus, none of them have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the State. The government said it has been taking all precautions by providing PPEs to them. At present, there is a stock of about 73,227 N-95 masks and another 22.48 lakh three-ply surgeon masks in the State.

With regard to migrant labourers, the Labour Department has been coordinating with the State governments of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Bihar and has been addressing the complaints raised by them. All the workers are being provided essentials, while medical teams have been conducting screening camps for them. It further said the police have set up more than 230 check-posts within the State and 43 check-points on inter-State borders to check the movement of people. Also, strict action is being taken against the lockdown violators. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, 17,000 arrests have been made, 75,800 vehicles have been seized and more than 4,900 FIRs have been filed. A fine of nearly `3.8 crore has been imposed on violators under the Motor Vehicles Act. The matter would come up for hearing on April 20.