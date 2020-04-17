State gets ready to cushion blow to IT sector

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IT industry which has fuelled India’s economic growth over the last two decades is staring at massive losses due to the Covid lockdown. There is a constant fear among employees about being laid off. IT professionals who have weathered the dotcom bubble burst and the 2008 global financial crisis fear the Covid blow is likely to be as severe, if not more so.

Hence, Telangana government officials are huddling together to work out a solution in order to cushion the blow to the IT sector. As of now, major MNCs have not taken any concrete decision regarding laying off employees. But gloom is in the air. Wipro reported a six per cent fall in profit in its Q4 results that were announced a few days back.

In its “forward-looking statements”, the company said, “The conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products.. all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control.” Cognizant too is expected to take a decision regarding the matter after they announce their fourth quarter results in May. However, as of now, as a Cognizant spokesperson said, their stands remain the same as before. Cognizant has said that Covid-19 has affected the firm’s business largely due to “delays in project fulfilment as delivery, particularly in India and the Philippines, shifted to work from home and reduced client demand”.

IT sector, govt have to work together: Cyient founder

Padmashri awardee and Cyient founder BVR Mohan Reddy says it is too early to come to a conclusion regarding the matter, but confesses that it is going to ‘hurt’ the industry due to demand shrinkage. “This is an evolving situation. We do not know which way it will go, but will it hurt? Yes. There are challenges in demand as it has gone down. As the World Trade Organisation says, world trade will decrease by 30 per cent this year. Now, world trade includes imports plus exports, and this industry depends on exports extensively. Therefore it will decrease.” Reddy said.

To ease the effect of this pandemic on the industry, the IT sector and government have to work together, Reddy says. “To make sure all of us are in a stable condition, the employee, employer and the government have to work in tandem, so that the damage is minimal.” In Hyderabad, as of now, there have been a few instances of IT employees getting pink slips. There was a spurt of complaints regarding the same when the lockdown was first announced.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan says after the first complaints started pouring in from the IT sector regarding job losses, the government conducted an inquiry into the matter. “Inquiries showed that these were false alarms and the job losses had nothing to do with the pandemic,” Ranjan said. However, the government is now taking the prevailing atmosphere in the industry into consideration and has come up with a skilling initiative for employees if they are laid off in future. Ranjan says the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) would extend the skilling programmes that are now available for students.

“After the situation gets better, industry associations like Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) and Nasscom will help them with lateral placements,” he adds. As for the industry sector as a whole, he says the State government was yet to take up a survey to gauge job losses. Ranjan says start-ups and small businesses would be affected, but that the government has not been intimated of any job losses as of now.