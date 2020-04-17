STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana may not accept PM Modi’s plan to ease lockdown curbs on select sectors

The total workforce in IT and allied sector is around eight lakh.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is particular about lifting the lockdown only after ensuring that there are no new positive cases in the State

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet take a rigid stand, opposing the decision of Narendra Modi government’s decision to ease curbs on some areas during lockdown period? Indications are that the State government may not totally accept the Central government’s fresh guidelines issued on Wednesday to resume activities in certain sectors from April 20. 

The State Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet at Pragathi Bhavan from 2.30 pm on April 19, is expected to discuss whether to accept the line of thinking of the Central government or to continue with the strict implementation of lockdown till May 3. According to sources, the possibility is that the State may not give too many relaxations as it is likely to increase the number of Coronavirus cases. The State government is also worried about the number of cases in Hyderabad and is of the view that laxity at this time would cost the State and people dearly.

From April 20, the Ministry of Home Affairs will permit IT and ITeS to function at 50 per cent strength. If the State government too follows the same rule, then around three to four lakh IT employees will step out of their houses and turn up for work on any given day.  The total workforce in IT and allied sector is around eight lakh. It remains to be seen whether the State government would allow such a large number of people come on to roads or request the IT employees to work from home for some more time. According to sources, the Cabinet will discuss the measures taken to contain Coronavirus, the implementation of lockdown and other subjects.  

The Cabinet is also expected to discuss whether the lockdown being implemented strictly in the state should be continued till May 3 or not. The Cabinet is likely to take a decision on whether to give or not to give some relaxation to certain categories of people after April 20 in tune with the thinking of the Central government. Most likely, the KCR government may not endorse Modi government’s views on relaxing the curbs, sources said. 

Decision on borders
While visiting the containment area in Vemulawada on Wednesday, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the coming two weeks are crucial to make Telangana Coronavirus-free.  While quoting a survey which recommended lockdown in the country till June 3, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared that if the Centre did not extend lockdown beyond April 14, then the State would have to extend it for two more weeks. The Chief Minister, according to sources, is very particular about lifting the lockdown only after ensuring that there are no new positive cases in the State. Even if the lockdown is relaxed to some extent in the State, the Telangana-Maharashtra borders may not be opened immediately. The borders are likely to opened only after Maharashtra flattens the Coronavirus curve, sources said. 

Unlikely to give many relaxations
The possibility, according to sources, is that the State may not give too many relaxations as it is likely to increase the number of Covid-19 cases

