Baby girl born without external skin

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In a rare occurrence, a baby girl was born without external skin at the Government Area Hospital in Mulugu on Friday. The baby, suffering from an exceptionally unusual and severe genetic disorder known as Harlequin-type ichthyosis, had a body covered with thick plates of hardened, cracked skin, in addition to an undeveloped pair of eyes. According to the DM&HO, the baby was born to a farmer-couple. Her internal organs were visible due to the absence of external skin.