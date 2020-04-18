Don’t relax lockdown curbs: Employee JAC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposing any relaxation of lockdown curbs after April 20, the State government employees’ JAC — comprising 120 unions — called for a stricter implementation of regulations till May 3. The Telangana Gazetted Officers’ (TGO) and other unions felt that there was no need to ease lockdown curbs as the public was safer with the rules in place.

The government is supplying essentials to the people and there was no need for them to step out of their homes, the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TEJAC) said. They requested the State government to extend the lockdown, if need be.

In a statement issued on Friday, the TEJAC said that that if the government relaxed the curbs, the Covid-spread would intensify further. “We can control the spread of Coronavirus only if the lockdown is furthered. We will cooperate with the government if they decide to do so,” the union leaders said. The JAC further said that government employees from across the State were in support of a stricter lockdown.